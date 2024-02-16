2024 NBA All-Star Game: How to watch and live stream NBA All-Star Weekend

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the annual exhibition match

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game takes place this weekend as the best players from across the professional game in North America prepare to take to the court for their annual exhibition match in front of thousands of fans at home and around the world.

Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum are just some of the stars set to line up against each other at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Indiana Pacers, in the latest iteration of this blockbuster challenge. Returning to the Eastern Conference and Western Conference format last used in 2017, two fan-voted teams will meet each other across a jamboree weekend of action as the 2023-24 NBA season ramps up toward its finale.

So, how can you watch all the action unfold from Indianapolis this coming weekend? GOAL takes you through the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, including where to catch the match, who will participate, and more below.

Article continues below

How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Getty Images

In the United States, coverage of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be shown on television through its traditional home of TNT, which has held the rights for the match since 2002.

You can stream TNT through several online package providers, with Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV all carrying the channel as part of their various subscriptions.

When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off Friday, February 16, with the NBA All-Star Game set to close the weekend on Sunday, February 18. See the full NBA All-Star Weekend schedule below:

NBA All-Star Weekend schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Watch Friday, Feb 16 7:00 P.M. NBA All-Celebrity Game ESPN 9:00 P.M. NBA Rising Stars event TNT Saturday, Feb 17 2:00 P.M. HBCU Classic, Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union ET, NBA TV, TNT, ESPN2 8:00 P.M. All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest, Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest ET, TNT Sunday, Feb 18 1:30 P.M. G League Up Next Game ET, NBA TV 8:00 P.M. NBA All-Star Game ET, TNT

Who will play in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

Getty Images

The rosters across both teams for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game reads as a who’s-who of the sport’s biggest superstars, ranging from veteran names to up-and-coming talents making their mark across the game.

The Western Conference All-Stars arguably boast more wattage among their lineup, with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James setting a new outright record with his 20th All-Star selection and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic at center.

Current MVP Joel Embiid has been named for the Eastern Conference All-Stars but will not take part in the game itself due to injury, along with Julius Randle. Despite their absence, both men retain their selections, with Trae Young and Scottie Barnes drafted as replacements.

NBA All-Star Game Starting Rosters

Eastern Conference All-Stars Western Conference All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers ) Joel EmbiidI (Philadelphia 76ers) Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

NBA All-Star Game Reserve Rosters

Eastern Conference All-Stars Western Conference All-Stars Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) Julius Randle (New York Knicks) Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

FAQs

Getty Images

Where will the 2024 NBA All-Star Game take place?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Indiana Pacers, in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. It marks the second time they have hosted the game, having previously done so at Hoosier Dome in 1985.

Meanwhile, the surrounding All-Star Saturday Night will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Who are the coaches at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers and Minnesota Timberwolves boss Chris Finch will coach the Eastern Conference All-Stars and Western Conference All-Stars at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Rivers, a one-time NBA All-Star pick during his playing days with the Atlanta Hawks, led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Championship in 2008, while Finch scores the biggest gig of his coaching career, having initially started in England with Sheffield in the nineties.

Who holds the record for the most NBA All-Star selections?

LeBron James holds the record for the most NBA All-Star selections, having been picked on 20 occasions across his career. His 2024 inclusion takes him outright into first place, having previously been tied on 19 selections with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James has also won the NBA All-Star MVP award on three occasions. The record number of victories is four, held jointly by Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant.

Where will the 2025 NBA All-Star Game take place?

Even with the 2024 NBA All-Star Game yet to take place, the National Basketball Association has already decided on the venue for the 2025 edition, with the game set to take place at Chase Center, San Francisco, California, United States.

The home of the Golden State Warriors, it will mark the fourth time they have hosted the game and the first since 2000, when they previously welcomed the fixture to The Arena in Oakland.