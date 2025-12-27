WATCH: Mexico's Raúl Jiménez ends 2025 as Fulham hero with late winner vs West Ham

Fulham entered their Matchday 18 clash against West Ham knowing points were essential, and Jiménez once again rose to the occasion. Starting the match at the London Stadium, the Mexican forward delivered a tireless performance and proved decisive late in the contest.

The match remained scoreless for most of the afternoon, with West Ham pressing heavily - especially in the second half - as they looked to escape the relegation zone. Despite creating several clear chances, the hosts were unable to convert, growing increasingly frustrated as Fulham absorbed the pressure.

In the 85th minute, Jiménez made the difference. The striker found space inside the box and connected with a precise header that beat the goalkeeper, sealing a crucial 1-0 victory for the visitors.