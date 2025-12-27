Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
WATCH: Mexico's Raúl Jiménez ends 2025 as Fulham hero with late winner vs West Ham
Powerful header
Fulham entered their Matchday 18 clash against West Ham knowing points were essential, and Jiménez once again rose to the occasion. Starting the match at the London Stadium, the Mexican forward delivered a tireless performance and proved decisive late in the contest.
The match remained scoreless for most of the afternoon, with West Ham pressing heavily - especially in the second half - as they looked to escape the relegation zone. Despite creating several clear chances, the hosts were unable to convert, growing increasingly frustrated as Fulham absorbed the pressure.
In the 85th minute, Jiménez made the difference. The striker found space inside the box and connected with a precise header that beat the goalkeeper, sealing a crucial 1-0 victory for the visitors.
Watch the goal
It was his 63rd goal in the Premier League and another sign of his strong form after scoring from the penalty spot in Fulham’s previous match. Jiménez has experienced an up-and-down season, but his recent performances have solidified his role as a starter.
Climbing up the table
The result left West Ham in a relegation place at 18th on just 13 points, while Fulham climbed to 10th with 26 points. Marco Silva’s side closed the year with three consecutive league wins, despite a recent FA Cup elimination against Newcastle United.
What comes next?
Fulham will be back on the road in Matchday 19, visiting Crystal Palace on Jan. 1, 2026, before returning to Craven Cottage to face Liverpool on Jan. 4.
