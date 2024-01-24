This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch and live stream 2024 AFC Asian Cup soccer: Round of 16 schedule and results so far

Richard Greenwood
AFC Asian Cup TrophyGetty Images
TV Guide & StreamingAsian CupAustraliaSouth KoreaJapan

Everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in the United States

The Asian Cup is a competition that is steeped in history. It’s the second oldest continental soccer championship in the world and has a wealth of prestige, particularly in soccer playing nations like Japan, South Korea and Australia.

There’s some real quality on show every four years, and for many people in the United States, particularly those with Asian heritage, it’s a must watch. 

It is possible to follow every match of the 2024 Asian Cup, and there are plenty of live streaming options out there for those that do…

Upcoming AFC Asian Cup schedule

Matchday 3

DateFixtureKick-Off (ET)Live Stream
01/24Japan vs Indonesia06:30 AMParamount+
01/24Iraq vs Vietnam06:30 AMParamount+
01/25South Korea vs Malaysia06:30 AMParamount+
01/25Jordan vs Bahrain06:30 AMParamount+
01/25Saudi Arabia vs Thailand10:00 AMParamount+
01/25Kyrgyzstan vs Oman10:00 AM Paramount+

Round of 16 schedule

DateFixtureKick-Off (ET)Live Stream
01/28Australia vs TBD06:30 AMParamount+
01/28Tajikistan vs United Arab Emirates11:00 AMParamount+
01/29Iraq vs TBD06:30 AMParamount+
01/29Qatar vs TBD11:00 AMParamount+
01/30Uzbekistan vs TBD06:30 AMParamount+
01/30TBD vs TBD11:00 AMParamount+
01/31TBD vs TBD06:30 AMParamount+
01/31Iran vs Syria11:00 AMParamount+

2024 AFC Asian Cup results and watch on-demand

Group Stage

Matchday 1

DateFixture / ResultOn-Demand Stream
01/12Qatar 2-0 LebanonParamount+
01/13Australia 2-0 IndiaParamount+
01/13China 0-0 TajikistanParamount+
01/13Uzbekistan 0-0 SyriaParamount+
01/14Japan 4-2 VietnamParamount+
01/14UAE 3-1 Hong KongParamount+
01/14Iran 4-1 PalestineParamount+
01/15South Korea 3-1 BahrainParamount+
01/15Indonesia 1-3 IraqParamount+
01/15Malaysia 0-4 JordanParamount+
01/16Thailand 2-0 KyrgyzstanParamount+
01/16Saudi Arabia 2-1 OmanParamount+

Matchday 2

DateFixture / ResultOn-Demand Stream
01/17Lebanon 0-0 ChinaParamount+
01/17Tajikistan 0-1 QatarParamount+
01/18Syria 0-1 AustraliaParamount+
01/18India 0-3 UzbekistanParamount+
01/18Palestine 1-1 UAEParamount+
01/19Iraq 2-1 JapanParamount+
01/19Vietnam 0-1 IndonesiaParamount+
01/19Hong Kong 0-1 IranParamount+
01/20Jordan 2-2 South KoreaParamount+
01/20Bahrain 1-0 MalaysiaParamount+
01/21Oman 0-0 ThailandParamount+
01/21Kyrgyzstan 0-2 Saudi ArabiaParamount+
01/22Qatar 1-0 ChinaParamount+
01/22Tajikistan 2-1 LebanonParamount+

Matchday 3

DateFixture / ResultOn-Demand Stream
01/22Qatar 1-0 ChinaParamount+
01/22Tajikistan 2-1 LebanonParamount+
01/23Australia 1-1 UzbekistanParamount+
01/23Syria 1-0 IndiaParamount+
01/24 Iran 2-1 United Arab EmiratesParamount+
01/24Hong Kong 0-3 PalestineParamount+

Which channels have the rights to Asian Cup soccer?

The Asian Cup is only available to watch through the CBS Sports network, with the channel having the broadcasting rights for the 2024 tournament. The network will show every game from the Group Stages right through to the final in mid-February.

Best TV packages to watch the 2024 Asian Cup

There are plenty of packages out there that offer CBS Sports, so it’s finding what is the most cost efficient for you, particularly given that the competition does only roll around every four years.

However, what is useful to know is that there are many ways to watch live the Asian Cup, to suit all budgets. Here are the details on all official broadcasters with media rights, so you can enjoy the 2024 Asian Cup:

