The Asian Cup is a competition that is steeped in history. It’s the second oldest continental soccer championship in the world and has a wealth of prestige, particularly in soccer playing nations like Japan, South Korea and Australia.
There’s some real quality on show every four years, and for many people in the United States, particularly those with Asian heritage, it’s a must watch.
It is possible to follow every match of the 2024 Asian Cup, and there are plenty of live streaming options out there for those that do…
Upcoming AFC Asian Cup schedule
Matchday 3
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-Off (ET)
|Live Stream
|01/24
|Japan vs Indonesia
|06:30 AM
|Paramount+
|01/24
|Iraq vs Vietnam
|06:30 AM
|Paramount+
|01/25
|South Korea vs Malaysia
|06:30 AM
|Paramount+
|01/25
|Jordan vs Bahrain
|06:30 AM
|Paramount+
|01/25
|Saudi Arabia vs Thailand
|10:00 AM
|Paramount+
|01/25
|Kyrgyzstan vs Oman
|10:00 AM
|Paramount+
Round of 16 schedule
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-Off (ET)
|Live Stream
|01/28
|Australia vs TBD
|06:30 AM
|Paramount+
|01/28
|Tajikistan vs United Arab Emirates
|11:00 AM
|Paramount+
|01/29
|Iraq vs TBD
|06:30 AM
|Paramount+
|01/29
|Qatar vs TBD
|11:00 AM
|Paramount+
|01/30
|Uzbekistan vs TBD
|06:30 AM
|Paramount+
|01/30
|TBD vs TBD
|11:00 AM
|Paramount+
|01/31
|TBD vs TBD
|06:30 AM
|Paramount+
|01/31
|Iran vs Syria
|11:00 AM
|Paramount+
2024 AFC Asian Cup results and watch on-demand
Group Stage
Matchday 1
|Date
|Fixture / Result
|On-Demand Stream
|01/12
|Qatar 2-0 Lebanon
|Paramount+
|01/13
|Australia 2-0 India
|Paramount+
|01/13
|China 0-0 Tajikistan
|Paramount+
|01/13
|Uzbekistan 0-0 Syria
|Paramount+
|01/14
|Japan 4-2 Vietnam
|Paramount+
|01/14
|UAE 3-1 Hong Kong
|Paramount+
|01/14
|Iran 4-1 Palestine
|Paramount+
|01/15
|South Korea 3-1 Bahrain
|Paramount+
|01/15
|Indonesia 1-3 Iraq
|Paramount+
|01/15
|Malaysia 0-4 Jordan
|Paramount+
|01/16
|Thailand 2-0 Kyrgyzstan
|Paramount+
|01/16
|Saudi Arabia 2-1 Oman
|Paramount+
Matchday 2
|Date
|Fixture / Result
|On-Demand Stream
|01/17
|Lebanon 0-0 China
|Paramount+
|01/17
|Tajikistan 0-1 Qatar
|Paramount+
|01/18
|Syria 0-1 Australia
|Paramount+
|01/18
|India 0-3 Uzbekistan
|Paramount+
|01/18
|Palestine 1-1 UAE
|Paramount+
|01/19
|Iraq 2-1 Japan
|Paramount+
|01/19
|Vietnam 0-1 Indonesia
|Paramount+
|01/19
|Hong Kong 0-1 Iran
|Paramount+
|01/20
|Jordan 2-2 South Korea
|Paramount+
|01/20
|Bahrain 1-0 Malaysia
|Paramount+
|01/21
|Oman 0-0 Thailand
|Paramount+
|01/21
|Kyrgyzstan 0-2 Saudi Arabia
|Paramount+
|01/22
|Qatar 1-0 China
|Paramount+
|01/22
|Tajikistan 2-1 Lebanon
|Paramount+
Matchday 3
|Date
|Fixture / Result
|On-Demand Stream
|01/22
|Qatar 1-0 China
|Paramount+
|01/22
|Tajikistan 2-1 Lebanon
|Paramount+
|01/23
|Australia 1-1 Uzbekistan
|Paramount+
|01/23
|Syria 1-0 India
|Paramount+
|01/24
|Iran 2-1 United Arab Emirates
|Paramount+
|01/24
|Hong Kong 0-3 Palestine
|Paramount+
RELATED: Paramount+ review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Which channels have the rights to Asian Cup soccer?
The Asian Cup is only available to watch through the CBS Sports network, with the channel having the broadcasting rights for the 2024 tournament. The network will show every game from the Group Stages right through to the final in mid-February.
Best TV packages to watch the 2024 Asian Cup
There are plenty of packages out there that offer CBS Sports, so it’s finding what is the most cost efficient for you, particularly given that the competition does only roll around every four years.
However, what is useful to know is that there are many ways to watch live the Asian Cup, to suit all budgets. Here are the details on all official broadcasters with media rights, so you can enjoy the 2024 Asian Cup: