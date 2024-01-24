Everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in the United States

The Asian Cup is a competition that is steeped in history. It’s the second oldest continental soccer championship in the world and has a wealth of prestige, particularly in soccer playing nations like Japan, South Korea and Australia.

There’s some real quality on show every four years, and for many people in the United States, particularly those with Asian heritage, it’s a must watch.

It is possible to follow every match of the 2024 Asian Cup, and there are plenty of live streaming options out there for those that do…

Upcoming AFC Asian Cup schedule

Matchday 3

Date Fixture Kick-Off (ET) Live Stream 01/24 Japan vs Indonesia 06:30 AM Paramount+ 01/24 Iraq vs Vietnam 06:30 AM Paramount+ 01/25 South Korea vs Malaysia 06:30 AM Paramount+ 01/25 Jordan vs Bahrain 06:30 AM Paramount+ 01/25 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand 10:00 AM Paramount+ 01/25 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman 10:00 AM Paramount+

Round of 16 schedule

Date Fixture Kick-Off (ET) Live Stream 01/28 Australia vs TBD 06:30 AM Paramount+ 01/28 Tajikistan vs United Arab Emirates 11:00 AM Paramount+ 01/29 Iraq vs TBD 06:30 AM Paramount+ 01/29 Qatar vs TBD 11:00 AM Paramount+ 01/30 Uzbekistan vs TBD 06:30 AM Paramount+ 01/30 TBD vs TBD 11:00 AM Paramount+ 01/31 TBD vs TBD 06:30 AM Paramount+ 01/31 Iran vs Syria 11:00 AM Paramount+

2024 AFC Asian Cup results and watch on-demand

Group Stage

Matchday 1

Date Fixture / Result On-Demand Stream 01/12 Qatar 2-0 Lebanon Paramount+ 01/13 Australia 2-0 India Paramount+ 01/13 China 0-0 Tajikistan Paramount+ 01/13 Uzbekistan 0-0 Syria Paramount+ 01/14 Japan 4-2 Vietnam Paramount+ 01/14 UAE 3-1 Hong Kong Paramount+ 01/14 Iran 4-1 Palestine Paramount+ 01/15 South Korea 3-1 Bahrain Paramount+ 01/15 Indonesia 1-3 Iraq Paramount+ 01/15 Malaysia 0-4 Jordan Paramount+ 01/16 Thailand 2-0 Kyrgyzstan Paramount+ 01/16 Saudi Arabia 2-1 Oman Paramount+

Matchday 2

Date Fixture / Result On-Demand Stream 01/17 Lebanon 0-0 China Paramount+ 01/17 Tajikistan 0-1 Qatar Paramount+ 01/18 Syria 0-1 Australia Paramount+ 01/18 India 0-3 Uzbekistan Paramount+ 01/18 Palestine 1-1 UAE Paramount+ 01/19 Iraq 2-1 Japan Paramount+ 01/19 Vietnam 0-1 Indonesia Paramount+ 01/19 Hong Kong 0-1 Iran Paramount+ 01/20 Jordan 2-2 South Korea Paramount+ 01/20 Bahrain 1-0 Malaysia Paramount+ 01/21 Oman 0-0 Thailand Paramount+ 01/21 Kyrgyzstan 0-2 Saudi Arabia Paramount+ 01/22 Qatar 1-0 China Paramount+ 01/22 Tajikistan 2-1 Lebanon Paramount+

Matchday 3

Date Fixture / Result On-Demand Stream 01/22 Qatar 1-0 China Paramount+ 01/22 Tajikistan 2-1 Lebanon Paramount+ 01/23 Australia 1-1 Uzbekistan Paramount+ 01/23 Syria 1-0 India Paramount+ 01/24 Iran 2-1 United Arab Emirates Paramount+ 01/24 Hong Kong 0-3 Palestine Paramount+

Which channels have the rights to Asian Cup soccer?

The Asian Cup is only available to watch through the CBS Sports network, with the channel having the broadcasting rights for the 2024 tournament. The network will show every game from the Group Stages right through to the final in mid-February.

Best TV packages to watch the 2024 Asian Cup

There are plenty of packages out there that offer CBS Sports, so it’s finding what is the most cost efficient for you, particularly given that the competition does only roll around every four years.

However, what is useful to know is that there are many ways to watch live the Asian Cup, to suit all budgets. Here are the details on all official broadcasters with media rights, so you can enjoy the 2024 Asian Cup: