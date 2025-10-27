Getty Images Sport
WATCH: LAFC’s Son Heung-Min wins 2025 MLS Goal of the Year for stunning free kick
Fan votes that sealed it
MLS opened fan voting for the AT&T Goal of the Year in late October, and the award, determined by supporters on MLSsoccer.com, was handed out after voters selected Son’s free kick ahead of a field of nominees from the 2025 season.
Watch the moment
Son’s winner arrived early in the match at FC Dallas when he bent a set piece over the defensive wall and into the near post.
Son’s swift start to life at LAFC
The South Korean star arrived at Los Angeles Football Club in August after a decade at Tottenham Hotspur and quickly made an impact. Son’s free kick was his first MLS goal and came in just his third appearance for LAFC. Across 10 regular-season games in his debut MLS campaign, he finished with nine goals and three assists.
What comes next for Son and LAFC
Son and Steve Cherundolo’s side will face Austin FC in the first round of their MLS postseason, with Game 1 taking place on Oct. 29.
