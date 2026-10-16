Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1084529395.jpgPropaganda Photo
Muhammad Zaki

Virgil van Dijk backs 'introverted' Bradley Barcola to shine at Liverpool after Champions League hat-trick heroics

B. Barcola
Liverpool
V. van Dijk
Champions League
LASK vs Liverpool
LASK
Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has praised Bradley Barcola for his sensational performance in the Champions League, suggesting that a ruthless European hat-trick will be the catalyst for the youngster's Anfield career. The veteran defender believes the French winger's display against LASK is exactly what he needs to settle into life under Andoni Iraola.

  • Barcola hits his stride in Linz

    The French forward delivered a statement performance on Wednesday night, finding the net three times to dismantle Austrian champions LASK. The commanding road victory ensured that Liverpool maintained their flawless record in Europe this season.

    His spectacular treble was swiftly recognised, as Barcola was officially named the Champions League Player of the Week. The individual accolade serves as a significant milestone for the winger, who arrived at Anfield with a hefty price tag and naturally high expectations surrounding his integration into the squad.

  • LASK v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Van Dijk reveals advice for new winger

    Speaking after the impressive European triumph, Van Dijk highlighted the importance of the milestone for his quieter team-mate. The Dutch centre-back acknowledged the pressure associated with blockbuster transfers, drawing on his own past experiences to offer guidance.

    "It's massive for Bradley. He's very introverted anyway," the Liverpool captain said. "He won't express his feelings too much but everyone knows that will help him so much. Hopefully there are many more hat-tricks to come."

    Van Dijk emphasised the squad's role in facilitating the attacker's development. He added: "It's about creating the environment where he can express himself on the pitch. As a footballer, you always want to be out there, showing what you can do. For him, scoring goals is a big part of his game. To get a hat-trick in the Champions League is a great thing for him and for us."

    When pressed on the financial weight attached to Barcola's signature, Van Dijk was fully supportive. "You can share experiences for sure. It's about helping each other to succeed. We're in it together," he noted. "Bradley is getting into it now. He'll be absolutely fine."


  • Defensive lapses and injury concerns

    While the attack flourished, Liverpool's defence suffered a late lapse in concentration. Van Dijk was introduced alongside Joe Gomez on the hour mark, only to see their side concede three goals in the closing stages.

    The 33-year-old was able to laugh off the defensive wobble, though he admitted his late cameo was entirely unplanned. "Obviously Joe and I made it interesting after we came on after 60 minutes but sometimes these things happen," he joked. "I didn't expect to come on whatsoever. It was a surprise. I'm still recovering a bit [after getting a kick to the calf against Manchester City.

    "It had been a long time since I did not start a game like that. I still did everything I could off the pitch to help the team. It was unusual for me but it's part of life. I think I'll be fine for Saturday."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • imago-sport-1084548363.jpgBranislav Racko

    Looking ahead to domestic duties

    Despite the knock sustained against Manchester City, Van Dijk expects to be fully fit and available for Liverpool's upcoming weekend fixture against Brentford. Iraola will be hoping to tighten up his backline after the late collapse in Austria, while simultaneously unleashing a confident Barcola on domestic opponents.

    With their perfect European campaign secured for now, the Reds can shift their absolute focus back to league matters. Establishing defensive solidity from the opening whistle will be the immediate priority on Saturday.

Next matches
BRE

BRE

Premier League

17 Oct 2026

LIV

LIV

LUS

LUS

Bundesliga

17 Oct 2026

LAS

LAS