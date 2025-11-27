Vinicius Jr U-turn?! Real Madrid star ready to drop massive salary demands and moves closer to renewing contract despite Xabi Alonso tension

Vinicius' renewal saga has been a defining off-field story at Madrid this season. The Brazilian’s current contract runs until June 30, 2027, and talks first stalled two years ago when the club offered him around €20 million (£17m/$22m) per season, an amount he felt undervalued him at a moment when he was viewed internally as the club’s future superstar.

Back in 2023, with Karim Benzema gone and Jude Bellingham only beginning his Madrid journey, the Brazilian believed he deserved compensation befitting the club’s attacking focal point. His camp argued he was worth closer to €30m (£25m/$33m), placing him in the same bracket as Mbappe, whose current Madrid package reaches €23m (£19m/$25m) net annually with bonuses included. Negotiations continued into this season, but progress was limited.

The real setback came when reports claimed Vinicius informed the club he would not sign an extension “while his relationship with Alonso remains so strained.” The winger’s frustration grew as he was substituted repeatedly, omitted from starting lineups, and finished the full 90 minutes only four times all season. That, combined with Madrid’s dip in form, pushed the contract talks into a deep freeze until events in Greece shifted the mood.