Has Vinicius Jr gone too far? Real Madrid decide to sell attacker after latest controversy as 'friend' Florentino Perez turns against him

Speculation over replacements has already begun and Erling Haaland is viewed as the dream signing if Vinicius departs. The Norwegian forward has continued his prolific form this season, netting 17 goals in just 13 appearances across all competitions. His contribution has been crucial in City’s recent upturn in form, with Pep Guardiola’s men climbing to second in the Premier League after winning four of their last five games.

The striker, who penned a new long-term deal earlier this year, is said to be keen on securing more major trophies, especially the Champions League, and reports suggest a release clause in his contract could facilitate an exit.

According to journalist Jorge Picon, Haaland’s interest in Real Madrid is genuine and longstanding. Speaking to El Desmarque, he said Haaland "would very much like to play for Real Madrid" and that an unknown release clause may boost his hopes of making the switch to the Spanish capital. The prospect of such a deal going through may be intertwined with that of Vinicius.

Madrid have long admired Haaland and are reportedly keeping close tabs on any developments at City. Should Vinicius’s renewal talks stall, the door could open for the reigning European champions to pursue the Premier League’s most lethal finisher.

While Vinicius’ future appears increasingly uncertain, head coach Alonso has handled the situation with restraint. Despite the clear tension, both sides have since met to resolve their differences. Spanish media reported that Vinicius apologised to Alonso and the team, and the coach has since reintegrated him into the squad, aiming to preserve stability during the club’s title challenge.

However, Alonso’s trust remains fractured, the coach, known for his strict discipline and tactical precision, values harmony and commitment. The leaked criticism comparing him to Guardiola, allegedly from Vinicius’ entourage, has made the situation difficult to overlook. Alonso has chosen to focus publicly on football, knowing that any escalation could disrupt Real’s excellent form this season.