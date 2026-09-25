Anadolu Agency
'He will become one of the world's top players!' – Vincenzo Montella makes bold Kenan Yildiz claim amid injury blow
Montella addresses double injury blow to Calhanoglu and Yildiz
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella conceded that facing Europe's elite without key playmakers Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz presents an enormous tactical hurdle. Speaking before their upcoming Nations League fixtures, the manager confirmed both stars remain sidelined alongside defender Mert Muldur.
Montella acknowledged that missing established leaders forces him to thrust younger squad members into high-intensity competitive matches earlier than planned.
"Without Calhanoglu and Yildiz, it's not the same Turkey," Montella admitted. "Initially, Muldur will also be missing. It will be a test for the new players, although with four matches, everything inevitably becomes more difficult."
- Anadolu Agency
Manager backs Juventus starlet Yildiz for global superstardom
Despite Yildiz's injury absence, Montella lavished praise on the 21-year-old Juventus attacker, drawing tactical comparisons to Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero. The Turkey boss emphasized that Yildiz possesses rare technical talent and flexibility, predicting he will soon rank among football's elite players.
Montella noted that Yildiz's ability to cut inside from wide positions makes him a devastating modern playmaker.
"Kenan Yildiz will become one of the world's top players," Montella praised. "Even when Ale started, comparisons with Baggio were rife. He has the talent; he has the potential of a great player. Perhaps today Kenan isn't a classic number 10, but at that age, you transform, and you can play as a number 10 even starting from the wing and cutting inside."
Emotional reunion awaits against Roberto Mancini's Italy
Turning his focus to Turkey's upcoming double-header against Italy, Montella admitted feeling deep emotion about facing his home country. The fixture pits him against former Sampdoria team-mate Roberto Mancini, whom Montella endorsed as the ideal figure to spearhead Italy's national revival.
Montella noted that both nations are actively integrating young talent while rebuilding after recent World Cup disappointments.
"I would have liked to face all of them, but not Italy, let alone twice in a few days. I'll be very emotional, I know," Montella stated. "I played with Mancini at Samp; there's esteem, respect, and affection. I believe in him; he has the experience and knowledge to bring Italy back to the top. He's the right person."
- Anadolu Agency
Turkey target competitive display against Europe's best
Turkey prepare to open their Nations League Group A1 campaign against France before facing Italy in consecutive fixtures. Montella stressed that despite major player absences, his squad must maintain tactical discipline to contend with elite opposition.
The Crescent-Stars finalize match preparations ahead of a demanding international schedule.
"France has a quality and a pool of players that is unmatched by others," Montella concluded. "They have renewed enthusiasm with Zidane, but it won't be easy for them either. As for the two matches against Italy, I hope they will be very balanced."
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