This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Viktor Gyokeres REJECTS Man Utd! Sporting striker snubs Ruben Amorim reunion in boost to Arsenal's transfer pursuit V. Gyoekeres Manchester United Transfers Premier League Arsenal Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly rejected Manchester United as the Sporting striker snubbed a reunion with Ruben Amorim in a major boost to Arsenal. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd & Arsenal were vying for Gyokeres

Striker has turned down the Red Devils

Swede seems destined for a move to the Emirates Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask