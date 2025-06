This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Viktor Gyokeres' 'dream' transfer revealed after Sporting CP sensation turns down chance to reunite with Ruben Amorim at Man Utd V. Gyoekeres Manchester United Transfers Sporting CP Arsenal Premier League B. Sesko Viktor Gyokeres has snubbed Manchester United, with Arsenal understood to be the Sporting CP star's "dream" destination. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Swede's representatives have told United his intentions

27-year-old wants to play Champions League football

Arteta believed to prefer Sesko over Gyokeres