AFP
VIDEO: Zinedine Zidane animated touchline celebration after Michael Olise saves France against Belgium
Zizou loses his cool on the touchline
Zidane proved that his passion for the game remains as intense as ever during France’s latest UEFA Nations League outing. As Olise embarked on a dazzling solo run to net the winning goal in the 88th minute, the Les Bleus boss was seen frantically shadowing the player's movements from his technical area. The celebration took a comical turn when the 1998 World Cup winner kicked a ball that was lying near the bench with significant force, narrowly avoiding a self-inflicted injury in the heat of the moment.
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A moment of unfiltered emotion
Driven purely by impulse, Zidane humorously confessed that he barely recognized his own reaction in the heat of the moment. Compelled to kick at the ball in what he lightheartedly acknowledged was a somewhat ridiculous gesture, he ultimately brushed off the outburst, unbothered by his temporary loss of composure in the face of such a spectacular moment.
Reflecting on his uncharacteristic outburst of emotion, Zidane admitted that he was completely swept up in the quality of the play. "I don't even know what I did, in fact! What is certain is that I accompanied Michael's action because I felt he was starting his dribbles. And he did an exceptional action. Then I saw the ball, I was forced to shoot it, be a bit ridiculous, but it doesn't matter," the former Real Madrid manager explained.
- Getty Images Sport
France take control of the group
The result leaves France in a commanding position ahead of their high-profile clash against Italy on Friday. The victory in Belgium also has significant implications for France's standing in the Nations League. By securing the win, Les Bleus have moved to the top of their group with six points, putting them in a strong position to qualify for the latter stages of the competition. Meanwhile, the Belgian side, led by Mark van Bommel, suffered their first defeat of the campaign and now find themselves trailing both France and Italy in the race for the top spots in the table.
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