VIDEO: Mixed emotions for Neymar! Brazilian superstar makes instant impact on injury return for Santos - but misses sitter & left fuming by penalty decision
Neymar back after knee surgery
Santos swept their way to a resounding 6-0 victory in that contest, with experienced striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa bagging a brace, one of which was assisted by Neymar as he tackled the ball into his team-mate's path. A passionate fan base was given plenty to shout about, with the sight of Neymar rejoining the fold being welcomed by many.
The 34-year-old playmaker went under the knife in December, having played through pain in order to steer Santos clear of relegation danger in their last Serie A campaign. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar did not take long to get back into the groove.
His silky skills were on full display as he tied opponents up in knots, with Neymar clearly not lacking in confidence despite spending more time on the treatment table. He made an instant impact off the bench, with supporters quick to get on their feet.
Watch Neymar dance past opponents
Neymar denied a penalty & missed a sitter
It was not, however, completely smooth sailing for Neymar as he took his first tentative steps back into competitive action. He appeared to have been tripped inside the box at one stage, as he skipped over outstretched legs, and was left incensed when seeing penalty shouts waved away.
Neymar was also left with his head in hands when spurning one glorious opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet. A flowing move from Santos saw the ball cut back from the byline and towards the penalty spot. Neymar arrived on cue, but sliced his shot horribly and saw it sail high and wide.
Will Neymar be included in Brazil's World Cup squad?
The South American superstar will now be looking to move through the gears as he works his way back into peak condition. Santos will return to action on Thursday when playing host to Vasco da Gama in a heavyweight encounter that will likely see Neymar get more minutes under his belt.
All of those will help him to stake a serious claim to selection by Carlo Ancelotti in Brazil’s World Cup squad. The mercurial No.10 has not been ruled out of those plans, but has been made aware that he will not be called upon based solely on reputation - as his country’s 79-goal all-time leading scorer - and must earn a spot in the Selecao’s attacking ranks.