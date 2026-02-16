VIDEO: Mason Greenwood delivers stellar individual performance in first Marseille game since Roberto De Zerbi's exit - but OM throw away two-goal lead
Golden Boot winner Greenwood among the goals again
The former Manchester United forward has been a talismanic presence for Marseille since completing a £27 million ($37m) transfer in the summer of 2024. His debut campaign in French football delivered a share of Golden Boot honours with Ballon d’Or-winning Paris Saint-Germain superstar Ousmane Dembele.
Greenwood has already bettered his 22-goal output from 2024-25 across the current campaign, posting 23 efforts through all competitions. He was on target in a meeting with Strasbourg at Stade Velodrome.
Watch Greenwood do his best to get Marseille going
Frustrated fans make their feelings known to Marseille board
Greenwood was a lively presence throughout a clash with Strasbourg that required him to provide an attacking spark. He broke the deadlock inside 14 minutes and kept domestic opponents on their toes across an eye-catching 90-minute outing.
The 24-year-old did, however, see Marseille allow more precious points to slip through their grasp. Italian coach De Zerbi paid the price for failing to deliver consistent performances, with a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals PSG in Le Classique proving to be the final straw for him.
De Zerbi was said to have been left frustrated by the lack of effort from his players when suffering costly losses at home and abroad - with an early exit from Champions League competition being endured. Disgruntled supporters have been quick to air their grievances.
They took matters a step further at the end of a disappointing draw with Strasbourg, with it reported that a number of agitated fans tried to storm presidential suites at Stade Velodrome - having already staged more protests against the club’s board.
Transfer talk: Will Greenwood be on the move this summer?
Greenwood is trying to get things going on the field, as he maintains impressive individual standards, but needs support from those alongside him. It has been suggested that he will be subject of more transfer rumours this summer. A return to English football has been mooted, while leading sides in Spain are said to remain keen on the former Getafe loanee.
Greenwood is tied to a contract in the south of France through to 2029, and those terms are helping to keep his asking price high. Any club hoping to add him to their respective ranks will need to dig deep in order to get a deal over the line.