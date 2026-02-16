VIDEO: Mason Greenwood delivers stellar individual performance in first Marseille game since Roberto De Zerbi's exit - but OM throw away two-goal lead

Greenwood was a lively presence throughout a clash with Strasbourg that required him to provide an attacking spark. He broke the deadlock inside 14 minutes and kept domestic opponents on their toes across an eye-catching 90-minute outing.

The 24-year-old did, however, see Marseille allow more precious points to slip through their grasp. Italian coach De Zerbi paid the price for failing to deliver consistent performances, with a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals PSG in Le Classique proving to be the final straw for him.

De Zerbi was said to have been left frustrated by the lack of effort from his players when suffering costly losses at home and abroad - with an early exit from Champions League competition being endured. Disgruntled supporters have been quick to air their grievances.

They took matters a step further at the end of a disappointing draw with Strasbourg, with it reported that a number of agitated fans tried to storm presidential suites at Stade Velodrome - having already staged more protests against the club’s board.