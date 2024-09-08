VIDEO: Marcus Rashford shows off 'raw material' in private training sessions as struggling Man Utd star sharpens shooting skills amid nine-game Premier League goal drought
Marcus Rashford has been going the extra mile in private training sessions in a bid to rediscover his best form at Manchester United.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rashford training away from Utd during international break
- Hasn't scored in his last nine Premier League games
- Man Utd next face Southampton