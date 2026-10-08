AFP
VIDEO: Lionel Messi receives BIZARRE retirement gift from referee in emotional Argentina farewell against Benin
A strange parting gift
Messi bowed out of international football following Argentina's 3-0 friendly win over Benin at the Estadio Monumental. However, the post-match scenes took an unexpected turn thanks to Chilean referee Fernando Vejar. Following the final whistle, Vejar approached the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, offered a handshake and a wink, and handed over his yellow and red cards as a parting present.
The strange exchange left Benin goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe visibly bemused as he watched from nearby. Messi, who scored a 71st-minute penalty in his record-extending 208th cap, did not seem particularly attached to the unusual souvenir. Shortly afterwards, Argentine folk singer Soledad Pastorutti was seen clutching the official's plastic cards following her post-match performance.
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Tears at the Monumental
While the referee’s peculiar presentation grabbed attention, the night was ultimately dominated by raw emotion. The 39-year-old forward had announced his international retirement in August following Argentina’s painful World Cup final defeat to Spain.
The build-up to the Benin clash was appropriately poignant. Messi was visibly moved as the team bus navigated through a passionate sea of supporters outside River Plate’s stadium. Inside, the 85,000-capacity crowd witnessed a routine victory, with earlier goals from Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz preceding Messi's emphatic spot-kick. Team-mates, including a tearful Enzo Fernandez, struggled to contain their emotions as the iconic captain addressed the stadium from the centre circle.
Delivering his farewell speech, Messi reflected on a glittering two-decade international career that included triumphs at the 2022 World Cup, the Copa America, and the Finalissima. "Not coming here anymore and no longer being with the Argentina national team is going to hurt a lot," he admitted to the crowd. "If it were up to me, I would love to be here for my entire life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing there is."
The veteran attacker acknowledged the recent heartbreak against Spain, noting the squad fought until the very end despite having little left in the tank. He also took time to honour his former team-mates and paid a touching tribute to his late father, Jorge, who passed away in August. "I'm going to miss playing here so much," Messi added. "I leave grateful, proud and at peace."
- AFP
What comes next for the Albiceleste
Argentina must now navigate an uncertain future without their talismanic leader. Manager Lionel Scaloni faces the unenviable task of rebuilding his squad following the recent World Cup final defeat and the permanent departure of the country's greatest-ever player.
For Messi, the focus shifts entirely to his ongoing club commitments. The legendary forward will look to channel his remaining energy into finishing the domestic season with Inter Miami strongly, leaving behind an international legacy that will likely never be matched.
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