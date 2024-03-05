VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe breaks the net! PSG superstar causes mayhem with unbelievable opener against Real Sociedad in Champions League last-16 second leg clash
Kylian Mbappe tore the net with a bullet opener to extend Paris Saint-Germain's aggregate lead against Real Sociedad in the Champions League last-16.
- Mbappe took just 15 minutes to score the opener
- Found the net from an acute angle
- The net got damaged as the ball went in