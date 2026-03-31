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VIDEO: Jermain Defoe shows off his all-time Premier League top goalscorer knowledge as he impressively recalls Frank Lampard's EXACT tally in game of 'higher or lower'
Defoe plays higher or lower
Speaking to GOAL at the London Football Awards, in association with the Willow Foundation, Defoe took on a tricky Premier League quiz challenge. The former England international, who boasts an impressive 162 goals in the competition, was asked to guess if various legends had scored higher or lower than his own total. When asked about Owen, the striker instantly replied: "150, lower." He then correctly identified that Robin van Persie had scored fewer goals than him. However, when Fowler was mentioned, he demonstrated incredible precision by stating: "163, one higher than me."
Spot on with Lampard
The clinical finisher continued his impressive streak as the game progressed. He accurately guessed that Leicester City hero Jamie Vardy and Manchester United great Teddy Sheringham sat lower than him in the historic rankings. The standout moment of the interview arrived when the interviewer brought up Chelsea legend Lampard. Without a moment of hesitation, Defoe confidently declared: "Higher, 177." He rounded off the brilliant segment by correctly noting that Newcastle United icon Cole sat higher up the prestigious list, proving he knows the record books inside out.
A legendary goalscoring career
Defoe is a celebrated striker known for his remarkable goal-scoring instincts throughout a dynamic career. He made his biggest mark at Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored 143 goals in 363 appearances and won the English League Cup in 2008. His journey also included prolific spells at West Ham, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Bournemouth, and Toronto. Later in his career, Defoe showcased his enduring class by joining Rangers, scoring 32 goals in 74 games, and clinching the Scottish champion title in the 2020/2021 season before eventually returning to Sunderland and retiring in 2022.
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The Premier League elite
In the grand scheme of Premier League history, Defoe comfortably sits inside the top 10 all-time scorers with his 162 strikes. Alan Shearer continues to lead the pack with an untouchable 260 goals, followed closely by Harry Kane on 213 and Wayne Rooney with 208. Mohamed Salah is currently the highest active player in the league with 191 goals, having already surpassed Cole on 187 and Sergio Aguero on 184. With Lampard sitting on 177, Thierry Henry on 175, and Fowler at 163, the list represents the absolute pinnacle of attacking greatness in England.