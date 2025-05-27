VIDEO: More humiliation for Ruben Amorim as Man Utd manager's phone alarm goes off in first press conference on post-season tour of Asia to send Mason Mount into hysterics
Ruben Amorim's phone alarm went off during Manchester United's first press conference on their post-season tour of Asia.
- Amorim's phone alarm went off during press conference
- Man Utd visiting Malaysia for post-season Asia tour
- Will face ASEAN All-Stars and Hong Kong national team