VIDEO: Former Chelsea flop pulls out trademark celebration after finally scoring in Serie A
- Getty Images Sport
AC Milan extend unbeaten run with routine win
AC Milan hosted Verona in Serie A on Sunday afternoon as they sought to maintain their title pursuit. The Rossoneri made light work of Sunday's opponents, however, as they eased to a 3-0 victory at San Siro.
Christian Pulisic scored his eighth league goal of the season to put Max Allegri's side ahead on the stroke of half time. Nkunku then doubled AC Milan's advantage shortly after the restart with his first Serie A goal since moving to the Italian giants to prompt his trademark balloon celebration
And they say goals are like buses, as Nkunku scored his second and AC Milan's third in the 53rd minute as the Milan giants eased to a home victory to extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches.
Watch Nkunku's celebration in full
The official Serie A account posted a video of the celebration with the caption: "Out comes the balloon: Nkunku bags his first Serie A goal!"
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- AFP
AC Milan leading incredibly tight title race
AC Milan needed to claim all the spoils at Verona's expense in an incredibly tight Serie A title race. Allegri's side are one point clear of second-placed Napoli, who claimed a 2-0 win at Cremonense on Sunday courtesy of a Rasmus Hojlund brace.
Milan rivals Inter are in action on Sunday evening when they take on Atalanta at the New Balance Arena as they seek to go top of the table in their Scudetto pursuit. The Nerazzurri have won their last three league outings, and have won their last eight games against La Dea, including their last three trips to Bergamo.
Juventus have also shown a much-improved run of form and are currently three points behind AC Milan, though they have played a game more than the Rossoneri.
AC Milan hoping to make winning start to 2026
AC Milan will be out to kick off 2026 in style when they take on Cagliari in the New Year and maintain their push for a first Scudetto success since 2022.
Title rivals Napoli take on Lazio next weekend, while Inter face Bologna to round off the weekend's action.
Juventus, meanwhile, face Lecce as they look to maintain their upturn in performances under Luciano Spalletti.