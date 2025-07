This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty VIDEO: Dele Alli gets back to work! Como star spotted training with former Tottenham team-mate ahead of start of pre-season with Cesc Fabregas's side D. Alli K. Walker-Peters Serie A Southampton Tottenham Premier League Como Dele Alli has been preparing for pre-season at Como, by training alongside his former Spurs team-mate Kyle Walker-Peters. Ex-Spurs duo working with private coaches

Walker-Peters currently without club; linked with Spurs return

Dele has made just one appearance for Como