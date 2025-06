This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo mysteriously snubbed as ex-Man Utd team-mate names favourite players of all time C. Ronaldo Manchester United E. van der Sar Premier League Cristiano Ronaldo was snubbed by his former Manchester United team-mate Edwin van der Sar as the Dutchman named his favourite players ever. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Van der Sar names five favourite players

Leaves out Ronaldo

Played together more than 165 times Follow GOAL on WhatsAp6p! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask