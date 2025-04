This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Victor Osimhen says goodbye? Galatasaray striker issues statement as Turkish club beg for striker to stay amid Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal interest V. Osimhen Galatasaray Transfers Manchester United Chelsea Arsenal Super Lig Premier League Victor Osimhen issued a statement on his future as Galatasaray remain determined to retain the striker's services. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Osimhen issued statement on future

Linked with a move to Premier League

Galatasaray want star striker to stay Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱