USWNT 2024 Olympics squad: Who will Emma Hayes take to Paris?

Competition is fierce for places on the plane to Paris, so which 18 players will the new coach select this summer?

The Emma Hayes era has officially begun, and it's one that promises massive changes for the U.S. women's national team. After a disappointing 2023 World Cup, the USWNT have hit the reset button, with Hayes now tasked with rebuilding this team into a juggernaut.

The U.S. is still very, very good, to be fair, but this team is no longer the dominant force it once was. The rise of teams all over Europe has coincided with a slight dip from the USWNT, and that dip has made all the difference.

As a result, the U.S. heads into this summer's Olympics undergoing something of a rebuild. Hayes has just joined the team after concluding her Chelsea duties, and she won't have much time to put her stamp on things before heading to France.

It'll be a tough turnaround, but this team has the talent. The USWNT is loaded with attacking stars that, on any given day, give this group a chance to win.

Can they pull it off this summer? Will this team be able to claim gold? That's always the aim with the USWNT and, even during this rebuilding phase, expectations are sky high.

But who will make the USWNT's 18-player Olympic roster? GOAL takes a look...