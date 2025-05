This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

National Soccer Hall of Fame USWNT legend Carli Lloyd among five inductees at National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday World Cup World Cup USA USA Major League Soccer C. Lloyd C. Armas All five people were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday in Frisco, Texas Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below National Soccer Hall of Fame announces inductees

Carli Lloyd, Nick Rimando, Chris Armas, Mark Abbott, and Mary Harvey all join

Event held in Frisco, Texas Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask