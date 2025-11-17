USMNT Rondo: Is Gio Reyna back? Does Joe Scally fit Mauricio Pochettino's defense? And what to expect against Uruguay?

There you have it: a win. The USMNT are not, once again, at full strength. They're missing a few faces, falling short of a few pieces. This is probably half, generously, of what a starting XI might look like in seven months. But the results are good. They beat a pretty good Paraguay side, 2-1, at home. Winning is nice. It fuels momentum. It gives Mauricio Pochettino reasons to praise rather than a need to rant.

Gio Reyna was the headline, of course, handed a surprise start, and got himself on the scoresheet. This wasn't him at his best, but he did show that there's still a player there. Leading striker Folarin Balogun grabbed another goal - and he looks in good form for his country. There were mistakes here and there, but this was otherwise an agreeable Saturday night.]

So, what do we make of all of this? Are there sweeping conclusions to be drawn about Reyna? Is Joe Scally now the center back of the future? And who might have played their way out of the squad next summer? GOAL's writers get far too reactionary in the latest edition of... the rondo.