This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images USMNT attacker and Club America star Alex Zendejas breaks leg in Liga MX action Alex ZendejasUSACF AmericaQueretaro FCCF America vs Queretaro FCLiga MX The U.S. men's national team winger has been ruled out for a minimum of six weeks as a result of the injury. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below USMNT's Zendejas fractures tibia

Ruled out for minimum six weeks

Brutal blow for Club America star Article continues below