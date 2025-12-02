Getty
USMNT book dates with Belgium, Portugal and Germany as part of four-game slate ahead of World Cup
The schedule
The U.S. will spend March stationed at the federation's new home, Atlanta, for a pair of marquee friendlies. Up first will be a clash with Belgium on March 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United. Three days later, the U.S. will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at the same venue.
Then, after Mauricio Pochettino confirms his World Cup squad, the U.S. will head to Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium for a May 31 clash against an unnamed opponent. They will then have one final pre-tournament friendly against Germany at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 6. That Germany match will come six days before the USMNT's World Cup opener in Los Angeles.
What Pochettino said
The Argentine manager highlighted that this is an important test for his squad.
“For us, this is a massive opportunity to challenge ourselves against some of the top teams in the world. These are incredible matches for the players and for the fans,” USMNT head coach Pochettino said. “We are so happy to be playing in our new home of Atlanta, and of course to be competing in the great cities of Charlotte and Chicago ahead of the World Cup.”
Big games on the horizon
The series of matches against elite opponents continues the trend of big games for the USMNT. This fall, the U.S. took on South Korea, Japan, Ecuador, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay, all teams bound for the World Cup next summer. Belgium, Portugal and Germany, of course, will be in the World Cup field as well, with all three joining the USMNT as Pot One teams.
Throughout that fall run against World Cup opponents, the U.S. went 4-1-1, picking up wins over Japan, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay as part of a five-game unbeaten run to close 2025. In total, the U.S. concluded the 2025 slate with a record of 11-6-1.
What comes next?
While the games are over, the drama sure isn't for the USMNT. On Friday, the U.S. will learn the team's World Cup group at the official draw, which is set to be held in Washington, D.C.
