Getty Images Sport Revealed: The unusual reason Moises Caicedo missed Chelsea training as injury fears are allayed M. Caicedo Chelsea Premier League Moises Caicedo missed training with Chelsea ahead of their Conference League clash this week to receive a national award from Ecuador. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Caicedo absent from Chelsea training

Midfielder was given day off by club

Received honour from Ecuador president