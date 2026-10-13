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Renuka Odedra

Top 10 NFL 2026 jerseys and where to buy them

Navy blues, classic reds, and slick modern rebrands.

The world of gridiron style has evolved far beyond Sunday afternoons. Across stadiums, street corners, and international fashion capitals, NFL jerseys have traded heavy shoulder pads for oversized silhouettes, becoming essential drops in modern streetwear culture.

NFL kits at Kitbag Shop now

Whether it’s iconic vintage throwbacks carrying decades of heritage or bold alternate designs tailored for high-heat fits, repping your team has never looked sharper.

If you're ready to upgrade your rotation, GOAL breaks down the top 10 NFL kits you can buy right now, along with the best places to cop them before they sell out.

  • Dallas Cowboys v New York GiantsGetty Images Sport

    Dallas Cowboys

    Famous for their traditional choice to wear white at home, the Cowboys' primary jersey features a crisp, clean aesthetic paired with deep royal blue sleeve striping and bold chest numerals. The design is instantly recognisable across pop culture, balancing minimalism with decades of high-profile franchise history.

    Dallas Cowboys jersey Shop now


  • Indianapolis Colts v Kansas City ChiefsGetty Images Sport

    Kansas City Chiefs

    Driven by the team's modern dynasty, the Chiefs' primary red jersey remains a vibrant cornerstone of NFL fashion. The bright scarlet base is accented by crisp white block numbers lined in gold trim, subtly stamped with the historic Lamar Hunt patch on the chest.

    Kansas City Chiefs jersey Shop now
  • Pittsburgh Steelers v New England PatriotsGetty Images Sport

    New England Patriots

    Defined by a sleek, modern update, the Patriots' home kit features a dominant navy blue base highlighted by sweeping red-and-white shoulder stripes. The clean typography and modern cut offer a sharp, contemporary look that stays rooted in the dynasty era.

    New England Patriots jersey Shop now


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  • Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers reactsGetty Images

    San Francisco 49ers

    A true classic in North American sports, the 49ers' scarlet red jersey keeps things timeless with bold white numbers and distinct three-stripe arm bands. Its clean, retro appeal makes it a versatile piece that transitions easily into everyday streetwear.

    San Francisco 49ers jersey Shop now


  • Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia EaglesGetty Images Sport

    Philadelphia Eagles

    Defined by the modern era of Eagles football, Philadelphia's primary home jersey combines a deep Midnight Green base with crisp white numerals and metallic silver trim. Anchored by the iconic eagle head sleeve logo, it stands as one of the sleekest, most recognizable core kits in the league.

    Philadelphia Eagles jersey Shop now
  • Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh SteelersGetty Images Sport

    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Built on industrial tradition, the Steelers' black home jersey is anchored by unmistakable athletic-gold block numbers and classic sleeve striping. Unchanged for decades, its rugged, high-contrast palette gives it a strong aesthetic edge.

    Pittsburgh Steelers jersey Shop now


  • Chicago Bears v Green Bay PackersGetty Images Sport

    Green Bay Packers

    Celebrating small-town tradition, the Packers' home jersey centres around a rich forest green base framed by vibrant gold collars and sleeve trim. The historic scheme offers a distinct retro feel that appeals to casual wearers and dedicated collectors alike.

    Green Bay Packers jersey Shop now


  • New York Jets v Chicago BearsGetty Images Sport

    Chicago Bears

    Steeped in history, the Bears' home kit combines a dark navy blue body with sharp burnt-orange and white numbers. The left sleeve features the subtle "GSH" embroidered initials, honoring founding owner George Halas on a design that has remained virtually untouched for generations.

    Chicago Bears jersey Shop now


  • San Francisco 49ers v Seattle SeahawksGetty Images Sport

    Seattle Seahawks

    A modern classic rooted in the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks' home jersey features a deep College Navy base paired with high-visibility Action Green accents. Highlighted by signature feather-patterned trim along the neckline and shoulders, plus bold white numbers with green outlines, it delivers a sleek, authoritative gridiron presence that embodies the energy of the 12s.

    Seattle Seahawks jersey Shop now


  • New York Giants v Washington CommandersGetty Images Sport

    New York Giants

    Defined by the Giants' iconic Big Blue heritage, the primary home jersey pairs a rich royal blue base with bold red numbers and clean white accents. The timeless colorway draws directly from decades of football history, delivering a classic, high-concept look built for MetLife Stadium.

    New York Giants jersey Shop now