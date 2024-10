This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Toni Kroos slams Ballon d'Or award and says it has 'no place' in football as former Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Jr snubs ceremony Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Rodri T. Kroos Ballon d'Or Manchester City LaLiga Toni Kroos insists that the Ballon d'Or has "no place" in football after Vinicius Junior opted to snub the ceremony, with Rodri poised to win. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kroos hits out at Ballon d'Or

Believes Rodri will win

Vinicius skips ceremony Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below