This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModeloDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
The Best awards Antonela Roccuzzo Lionel Messi Pep Guardiola Erling HaalandGetty/GOAL composite
Ryan Kelly

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023: Live stream, date, start time, nominees & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming FIFA Best awards, including nominees, when it is and more.

The Best FIFA Football Awards are back, with a slightly different approach being taken this year.

The eighth edition of the prestigious individual awards ceremony for the best players and coaches will recognise the top stars from a few different periods. For the men's awards, December 19, 2022, until August 20, 2023, is the time frame, while the women's awards take into account performances from August 1, 2022, until August 20, 2023.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming awards, including the lists of nominees, how to vote, when it is and more.

  • Alexia Putellas The Best 2022@Getty

    When do The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 take place?

    Date:January 15, 2024
    Time:7pm GMT / 2pm ET
    Venue:London, England

    The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 will be awarded at a ceremony on Monday January 15, 2024. London, England will host the award ceremony.

    Proceedings are expected to start at around 7pm GMT (2pm ET).

    • Advertisement
  • The Best Inzaghi Spalletti Osimhen GFX

    How to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards - live stream

    Get TNT Sports
    Sign up today
    CountryTV channel
    UKTNT Sports / discovery+
    U.S.FIFA+
    InternationalFIFA+

    Fans will be able to stream The Best FIFA Football Awards live for free on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the UK.

    The ceremony will also be available to watch live on FIFA+.

  • Lionel Messi Argentina 2023Getty

    The Best Men's Player nominees

    Finalists

    PlayerClub teamNational team
    Lionel MessiPSG, Inter MiamiArgentina
    Erling HaalandMan CityNorway
    Kylian MbappePSGFrance

    Longlist

    PlayerClubNational team
    Julian AlvarezManchester CityArgentina
    Marcelo BrozovicInter, Al-NassrCroatia
    Kevin De BruyneManchester CityBelgium
    Ilkay GundoganManchester City, BarcelonaGermany
    Erling HaalandManchester CityNorway
    RodriManchester CitySpain
    Kvicha KvaratskheliaNapoliGeorgia
    Kylian MbappePSGFrance
    Lionel MessiPSG, Inter MiamiArgentina
    Victor OsimhenNapoliNigeria
    Declan RiceWest Ham, ArsenalEngland
    Bernardo SilvaManchester CityPortugal

    Lionel Messi is the headline nominee for the 2023 Best Men's Player award, but the 2022 World Cup winner is up against the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

    Declan Rice's exploits for West Ham and England were acknowledged when he made the long list, while Napoli star Victor Osimhen was the sole nominee from Africa.

    Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the first two awards in 2016 and 2017, has not made the nominee list.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Jennifer Hermoso Spain Women 2023Getty

    The Best Women's Player nominees

    Finalists

    PlayerClub teamNational team
    Aitana BonmatiBarcelonaSpain
    Linda CaicedoDeportivo Cali, Real MadridColombia
    Jennifer HermosoPachucaSpain

    Longlist

    PlayerClubNational team
    Aitana BonmatiBarcelonaSpain
    Linda CaicedoReal MadridColombia
    Rachel DalyAston VillaEngland
    Kadidiatou DianiPSG, LyonFrance
    Caitlin FoordArsenalAustralia
    Mary FowlerManchester CityAustralia
    Alex GreenwoodManchester CityEngland
    Jennifer HermosoPachucaSpain
    Lindsay HoranLyonUSWNT
    Amanda IlestedtArsenal, PSGSweden
    Lauren JamesChelseaEngland
    Sam KerrChelseaAustralia
    Mapi LeonBarcelonaSpain
    Hinata MiyazawaMynavi SendaiJapan
    Salma ParallueloBarcelonaSpain
    Keira WalshBarcelonaEngland

    A competitive field daw the likes of Sam Kerr, Jennifer Hermoso and Lindsay Horan up for nomination. Spanish, Australian and English players made up the bulk of the original nominees, while Linda Caicedo and Hinata Miyazawa's performances have been recognised too.

    Hermoso, Caicedo and Aitana Bonmati are the three finalists.

  • FIFA Puskas Award nominees

    PlayerTeamNationality
    Julio EncisoBrightonParaguay
    Guilherme MadrugaBotafogoBrazil
    Nuno SantosSportingPortugal
  • Pep Guardiola Bernardo Silva Manchester City 2023-24Getty

    The Best Men's Coach nominees

    CoachTeamNationality
    Pep GuardiolaManchester CitySpain
    Simone InzaghiInterItaly
    Ange PostecoglouCeltic, TottenhamAustralia
    Luciano SpallettiNapoliItaly
    XaviBarcelonaSpain

    Pep Guardiola is in line for his first-ever Best Men's Coach award, having steered Manchester City to a treble last season. The Catalan coach has been nominated a number of times but has not yet won the award since it began in 2017.

    Guardiola is up against Simone Inzaghi - the Inter coach he vanquished in the Champions League final - as well as Luciano Spalletti, who delivered Napoli the Scudetto. Barcelona boss Xavi and former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou are also in the running.

  • Sarina Wiegman UEFA Women's Coach of the Year 2023Getty

    The Best Women's Coach nominees

    CoachTeamNationality
    Peter GerhardssonSwedenSweden
    Jonatan GiraldezBarcelonaSpain
    Tony GustavssonAustraliaSweden
    Emma HayesChelseaEngland
    Sarina WiegmanEnglandNetherlands

    Three-time Best Women's Coach Sarina Wiegman is among the nominees for the 2023 edition, but the Dutch tactician is up against the likes of Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and Barcelona's Jonatan Giraldez.

  • Ederson Manchester City 2023-24Getty Images

    The Best Men's Goalkeeper nominees

    PlayerClubNational team
    Yassine BounouSevillaMorocco
    Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridBelgium
    EdersonManchester CityBrazil
    Andre OnanaInter, Manchester UnitedCameroon
    Marc-Andre ter StegenBarcelonaGermany

    Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson leads the nominees for The Best Men's Goalkeeper award, but the Brazilian faces stiff competition from the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Yassine Bounou, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Andre Onana.

  • Mary Earps England Women's World Cup 2023Getty

    The Best Women's Goalkeeper nominees

    PlayerClubNational team
    Mackenzie ArnoldWest HamAustralia
    Ann-Katrin BergerChelseaGermany
    Catalina CollBarcelonaSpain
    Mary EarpsManchester UnitedEngland
    Christiane EndlerLyonChile
    Zecira MusovicChelseaSweden
    Sandra Panos Garcia-VillamilBarcelonaSpain

    The 2022 Best Women's Goalkeeper Mary Earps is out to defend her crown against previous winner Christiane Endler, as well as Ann-Katrin Berger and Mackenzie Arnold.

  • FIFPro World 11 men finalists

    Goalkeepers

    • Thibaut Courtois
    • Ederson
    • Emiliano Martinez

    Defenders

    • Ruben Dias
    • Virgil van Dijk
    • Eder Militao
    • Antonio Rudiger
    • John Stones
    • Kyle Walker

    Midfielders

    • Jude Bellingham
    • Kevin De Bruyne
    • Ilkay Gundogan
    • Luka Modric
    • Rodri
    • Bernardo Silva
    • Federico Valverde

    Forwards

    • Karim Benzema
    • Erling Haaland
    • Harry Kane
    • Kylian Mbappe
    • Lionel Messi
    • Cristiano Ronaldo
    • Vinicius Jr

  • FIFPro World 11 women finalists

    Goalkeepers

    • Mackenzie Arnold
    • Mary Earps
    • Alyssa Naeher

    Defenders

    • Lucy Bronze
    • Olga Carmona
    • Alex Greenwood
    • Amanda Illestedt
    • Ashley Lawrence
    • Maria Leon
    • Irene Paredes

    Midfielders

    • Aitana Bonmati
    • Claudia Pina
    • Fridolina Rolfo
    • Georgia Stanway
    • Ella Toone
    • Keira Walsh

    Forwards

    • Jennifer Hermoso
    • Lauren James
    • Sam Kerr
    • Alex Morgan
    • Salma Paralluelo
    • Alexandro Popp
    • Alessia Russo

  • FIFA Fan Award nominees

    NomineeNation / Team
    Club Atletico Colon de Santa Fe fansArgentina
    Fran HurndallEngland
    Miguel AngelMillonarios (Colombia)
  • Lionel Messi 2022 The Best ceremonyGetty Images

    How to vote for The Best Awards

    Fans were able to vote for their choice of The Best players on FIFA's official website.

    Voting opened on September 14, 2023 and closed on October 6, 2023.

    Voting for the Puskas Award opened on September 21 and closed October 10.