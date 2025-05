In their last regular-season meeting, Tigres edged Necaxa 2-1 in what turned out to be their final road win under Veljko Paunović

Tigres are on a six-match winless streak on the road

Have gone 524 minutes without scoring away from home

The second leg will be played on Sunday at Estadio Universitario