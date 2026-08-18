AFP
Sunderland’s massive £25.7 million transfer for Dayann Methalie is on the verge of collapse after medical failure
A major transfer stumbling block
According to talkSPORT, Methalie's much-anticipated transfer to Sunderland is currently hanging in the balance after the defender failed his medical checks. Methalie had previously received permission from Toulouse to travel to the North East to formalise the transfer.
However, because the initial assessments flagged issues, additional medical tests are now strictly required. Consequently, Methalie has departed England and returned to France while both clubs evaluate the situation before making a final decision. Sunderland had originally agreed a deal worth an initial £24 million, alongside a further £1.7m in potential add-ons, but that significant £25.7m investment is now entirely paused pending further medical clarity.
- AFP
Disrupting the defensive recruitment plans
Sunderland have been actively working to bolster their squad ahead of a demanding campaign that includes Europa League football. Methalie was fully expected to become their second major summer addition under Regis Le Bris, following the free transfer of Thomas Meunier.
The Black Cats are desperate to secure a reliable left-back before their Premier League season commences on Saturday away to Ipswich Town. This sudden medical setback has severely dented those defensive recruitment plans. Missing out on Methalie would force Sunderland to quickly explore alternative options in the transfer market, as they need adequate depth to navigate both domestic and European fixtures effectively.
Previous injury concerns for Methalie
The Toulouse academy graduate missed out on his side's recent 2-1 friendly defeat to Hamburg on Saturday due to this impending transfer. During the previous campaign, Methalie featured 30 times across all competitions for Toulouse, heavily contributing to their ninth-place finish in Ligue 1.
However, the defender missed six matches through injury last season, including a notable absence in January that stemmed from a knee problem picked up at the start of the year. This prior knee issue might be linked to the current complications, explaining why Sunderland are exercising extreme caution before committing to such a substantial financial package.
- AFP
Awaiting the final medical verdict
Methalie will undergo comprehensive additional medical examinations in France over the coming days to determine the exact extent of any underlying issues. Sunderland have to quickly decide whether to renegotiate the terms, delay the transfer, or completely walk away from the deal.
Meanwhile, Toulouse are preparing for their season opener at home to Lyon this weekend, where Methalie could potentially feature if his move permanently collapses.
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