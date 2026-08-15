AFP
Black Cats strike deal! Sunderland reach £25.6m agreement with Toulouse for rising defender Dayann Methalie
Major breakthrough in Methalie pursuit
According to BBC Sport, Sunderland have finally made a decisive move in the transfer market by agreeing a £25.6m fee to sign left-back Methalie from Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse. The deal represents a significant investment for the Black Cats as they prepare for a demanding season that includes a long-awaited return to European competition.
A verbal agreement has been reached for an initial £23.9m fee plus £1.7m in potential add-ons, with the 20-year-old French defender expected to undergo a medical shortly. The structured package underscores Sunderland's commitment to backing Le Bris in securing his top transfer targets.
- AFP
Methalie featured 28 times for Toulouse in Ligue 1 last term, netting twice across his final three outings as the club sealed a ninth-place finish. His impact at both ends of the pitch has quickly established him as one of Europe’s most promising young full-backs.
The deal follows a prolonged pursuit by Le Bris' side as Sunderland look to strengthen their defence before the start of their Premier League campaign at Ipswich Town next Saturday. The Black Cats have been methodical in their approach to this transfer window, ensuring they do not overpay while still securing elite talent.
Addressing squad depth for European nights
The Black Cats will also compete in European competition for the first time in 53 years, featuring in the Europa League after securing an impressive seventh-place finish in the Premier League last season. Looking to add greater depth to their squad to handle the increased fixture congestion, managing the physical demands of both domestic and continental campaigns requires a robust roster, and the addition of Methalie provides much-needed quality on the left flank.
Sunderland's sole arrival of the summer transfer window so far is Thomas Meunier, who joined on a free transfer from Lille. The experienced Belgian right-back comes off an international campaign at this summer's World Cup, where he made three appearances before Belgium bowed out to Spain in the quarter-finals.
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Final preparations for the new season
With the opening weekend rapidly approaching, the Sunderland hierarchy is working around the clock to ensure the squad is fully prepared for the trip to Portman Road. Le Bris' side is building on positive momentum after a strong pre-season run, securing three consecutive victories by beating Rennes 2-1 today, following earlier wins over Lens 2-0 and Wrexham 1-0. Meanwhile, Methalie has been capped four times at under-21 level by France, further cementing his reputation as one of the brightest prospects in his homeland.
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