Mohamed Salah, Antoine Semenyo and the 10 stars who could make big-money January transfers in 2026

City recorded the second-highest spend in winter transfer history, behind Chelsea's infamous 2023 spree, splashing out on the likes of Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Wolves were also busy, but most Premier League clubs steered clear of expensive deals, and that was also the case on foreign shores.
That is not likely to happen this time around, though. A host of high-profile names are being strongly linked with New Year exits, and the stage is set for several top outfits, not just one, to invest heavily in new talent. Some are looking to take the next step in their careers, while others are simply looking for a fresh challenge, and in rarer cases, a parting of ways has been made inevitable by a falling out behind the scenes.
Below, GOAL runs through 10 stars who could make big-money transfers in January....