Sonia Bompastor issues 'underdog' warning as Chelsea prepare for Women's Champions League opener with Austria Vienna

Ahead of the opener against debutants who eliminated Norwegian outfit Brann during qualifying, Bompastor commended the visitors on their impressive journey.

Addressing reporters during her pre-match press conference, Bompastor explained: "They were able to finish first in their league, St Polten has been the historical champion. They were also able to eliminate Brann, who was a really good team in this Champions League. We need to be prepared to face a strong team in terms of the physical aspects but also a team who is ready in terms of the tactical aspects."

The French coach added: "The game plan is ready. We have a lot of respect for them because again, every game will be difficult. We know they are coming with no pressure, they are the underdogs. They have nothing to lose and that's important for us to be ready. I think we have quality enough to be able to have a good performance and to win the game, so we are going into the game confident, but not too confident - just the right level."