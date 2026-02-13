Getty Images Sport
Saudi Arabia 'wasn't what I was looking for' - Aymeric Laporte explains dramatic last-minute Al-Nassr departure as Athletic Club defender explains why he snubbed Marseille
The Saudi struggle and Middle East exit
The 31-year-old centre-back spent five trophy-laden years at Manchester City before heading to the Middle East in 2023. However, despite the glitz and glamour of playing alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, the defender realised early on that the environment wasn't a perfect fit. Speaking about his departure, Laporte admitted that even during his first year, he had expressed his intention to return to San Mames as his primary objective.
Al-Nassr's focus on financial gain complicated negotiations and a last-minute paperwork error by the Saudi side even saw the transfer initially cancelled on deadline day, requiring an appeal to FIFA to eventually push the deal through, much to Laporte's relief.
"I've never said this before today, but from the first year in Saudi Arabia I realised it wasn't really what I was looking for," he told RMC Sport. "I spoke to the club about it from the first year, they asked me to be patient. It remained the same, I had some problems there, nothing serious, that we didn't know how to manage. We decided not to continue for a third year. There was also the family aspect which was important to me."
Rejecting the advances of Marseille
Before his emotional homecoming to Bilbao was finalised, Laporte was a man in high demand. Ligue 1 side Marseille were among the clubs heavily linked with his signature as they looked to bolster their backline. Laporte confirmed that the interest from the French giants was concrete, but his heart was already set on a different destination.
“There was an approach, yes. There was interest, not only from Marseille but also from other clubs," Laporte stated. He emphasised that the decision to snub other European powerhouses was driven by a need to be closer to his family and his father. "There was the idea of
getting closer to home, to my father, my family. I was determined to return to my roots. That's what made me come back to Bilbao."
A dream return to San Mames
The saga reached a positive conclusion when FIFA officially approved the paperwork for his transfer, allowing him to sign a three-year deal until 2028. Laporte has taken over the number 14 shirt, returning to the club where he made 222 appearances before his high-profile move to the Premier League in 2018.
The defender did not hide his emotions regarding the move, stating that the return was "everything I wanted." Despite the financial sacrifices required to facilitate the break from Al-Nassr, Laporte remains adamant that the spiritual and emotional rewards of playing in front of the Athletic faithful far outweigh any monetary loss.
Eyes on the World Cup prize
Beyond the sentimentality of the move, there is a clear sporting objective for Laporte. By returning to one of Europe's top five leagues, he hopes to cement his place in the Spanish national team squad. Regular football at a high level in La Liga is seen as the perfect preparation for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.
Laporte revealed he has remained in constant contact with Spain boss Luis de la Fuente, who supported his decision to move back to Bilbao. With 16 appearances under his belt already this season, the defender is quickly finding his rhythm again. While registration issues initially clouded his European eligibility, Laporte's focus remains on helping his childhood club thrive while ensuring he stays at the peak of his powers for La Roja.
