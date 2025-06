This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Salah set to miss key Premier League title clash for 2025 AFCON M. Salah Liverpool Africa Cup of Nations Premier League Arsenal Egypt Mohamed Salah could miss seven Premier League games - including a clash with title rivals Arsenal - to play with Egypt at the 2025 AFCON. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Salah to play at 2025 AFCON

Liverpool face Arsenal in January

2025-26 Premier League fixtures released Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask