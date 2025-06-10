This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney warned Wrexham can't reach Premier League by 2027 without breaking financial rules as Hollywood co-owners offered transfer advice Wrexham Premier League Championship P. Parkinson Transfers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned that Wrexham will be unable to reach the Premier League without breaking a few financial rules. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Historic run of three successive promotions

More money required to reach the top-flight

Competing with other big-spending outfits Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask