Wrexham owners 'with plenty of money' tipped to land 'lottery' ticket as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney take aim at unprecedented Premier League promotion
Having “owners with plenty of money” is expected to benefit Wrexham in 2025-26, with it claimed that they could land a play-off “lottery” ticket.
- History made with three successive promotions
- Red Dragons now one step away from the top-flight
- Ambitious co-owners funding remarkable project