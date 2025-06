This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham given Liverpool move boost as Milos Kerkez transfer nears Wrexham Liverpool M. Kerkez Transfers Bournemouth Premier League Championship Wrexham are reportedly eyeing a rising Liverpool star as they inch closer to signing Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham eye Liverpool youngster

Reds may move him on next season

Deal facilitated by Kerkez arrival Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask