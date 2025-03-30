This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney have £36.5m of spending room! Wrexham transfer boost offers 'exhilarating proposition' as Red Dragons 'not far behind Championship's big-hitters' Wrexham Championship Transfers League One Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have £36.5m of spending room at Wrexham, if the club reach the Championship, and are “not far behind big-hitters”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Posted record-breaking revenue figures

Chasing down third successive promotion

Bigger losses are allowed in second-tier Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One CAM WRE Match preview