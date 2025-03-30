Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney have £36.5m of spending room! Wrexham transfer boost offers 'exhilarating proposition' as Red Dragons 'not far behind Championship's big-hitters'
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have £36.5m of spending room at Wrexham, if the club reach the Championship, and are “not far behind big-hitters”.
- Posted record-breaking revenue figures
- Chasing down third successive promotion
- Bigger losses are allowed in second-tier