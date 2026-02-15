Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Stick to the day job, Ruben! Maya Jama shares Dias’ artwork after Man City star treats Love Island host to Valentine’s Day gifts
Picasso!? Jama & Dias put artistic skills to the test
Jama, who has been fronting the latest series of Love Island All-Stars but still finding time to head back to the United Kingdom, was proud of her sketch. She was less than impressed with Dias’ efforts.
The City centre-half may have mastered his own art, as an elite international performer in football circles that has Premier League and Champions League titles to his name, but he is clearly more skilled with his feet than he is with his hands.
Dias’ portrait, which was supposed to resemble her, did at least put a smile on Jama’s face. She found his efforts funny, with the pair billing themselves as ‘Picasso’ artists in the making. Neither would appear to be heading down that path.
Valentine's Day gifts: Dias treats partner Jama
Jama and Dias took in some fine dining after finding a window in their respective schedules. The former jetted back into the UK while the latter was on FA Cup duty with Manchester City - as he filled a spot on the Blues’ bench for a fourth-round clash with neighbours Salford City.
Pep Guardiola had no need to call upon Dias as City eased their way to a 2-0 win over League Two opposition. He was an unused substitute, with Jama among those in the crowd at the Etihad Stadium.
She had been treated to Valentine’s Day surprises from her beau before heading to Eastlands. A giant bouquet of 100 red roses welcomed her back to Manchester. She was also treated to a luxury gift from Chanel.
Jama had been planning to get into the Valentine's Day spirit by heading to the Etihad decked out in red, but quickly noted the error of those ways - given that arch-rivals Manchester United play in that colour.
She said in a social media post that included her floral present from Dias: “He’s already gone to work and I’ll be going in a bit but was thinking to wear red until I remembered it’s very blue over there! Might not go down too well!”
Tough time for Dias & Jama after break in
Dias and Jama have endured a tough time of late, with their Cheshire mansion being broken into. It is claimed that intruders got away with more than £1 million worth of personal items. A police investigation into what went on and who is responsible remains ongoing.
Jama has joined Dias in the North West after bidding farewell to London. They are putting down roots together after previously making a lot of happy memories during sun-soaked holidays.
Dias chasing down honours with City ahead of World Cup quest
Dias, who will be heading to the World Cup this summer alongside iconic countryman Cristiano Ronaldo, is due to be back in action with City on February 21 when taking in a home date with Newcastle. Guardiola’s side will head into that contest sat second in the Premier League table, four points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
