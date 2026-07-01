Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are 'above public opinion' as Roberto Martinez insists 'age is just a number' for Portugal & Croatia veterans

As Portugal prepare to face Croatia in a crucial World Cup round-of-32 tie in Toronto, the spotlight naturally falls on two of the greatest players to ever grace the game. Martinez, who is set to face Modric for the fifth time in his managerial career, boasts a mixed record against Croatia; during his time with Portugal, he managed one win, one draw, and one defeat, while his tenure with Belgium included a victory and a draw in the group stage of the previous World Cup. Despite the tactical battle ahead, the Spanish tactician believes both the Croatian maestro and his own captain, Ronaldo, represent a tier of athlete that transcends standard criticism.

Evaluating their impact on the global stage, Martinez was emphatic about their status in the modern game. "We are talking about players who are above public opinion. They are world icons. The longevity they carry makes them special. Luka Modric, at over 40 years old, continues to play many games. It is the same as our captain, Cristiano Ronaldo," the Spaniard explained to reporters.