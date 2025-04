This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea want new goalkeeper scout amid criticism of Robert Sanchez as the Blues begin their hunt to fill vacancy, per a report. Sanchez under scrutiny after several mistakes

Chelsea want new GK scout

