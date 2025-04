This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Rio Ferdinand 'looking at Dubai properties and schools' as Man Utd legend considers leaving England with TNT Sports punditry contract on verge of expiry Manchester United Premier League R. Ferdinand Showbiz RIo Ferdinand is supposedly considering a move to Dubai as he looks into properties and schools in the city. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ferdinand considering move to Dubai

Former defender's TNT Sports contract coming to end

Ferdinand linked with US move Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MUN MCI Match preview