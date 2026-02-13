Revealed: When 40-year-old Luka Modric will make a decision on AC Milan contract extension as Rossoneri also sweat on USMNT star Christian Pulisic

Modric made his own move to Milan during the summer of 2025 when bringing a 13-year stint at Real Madrid to a close. His contract includes a 12-month option, and the evergreen midfielder is being tipped to play on for some time yet.

Club colleague Christopher Nkunku has said of Modric, who is following the lead of ex-Blancos team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo by playing into his 40s: “Luka is unbelievable: he has a unique talent and delivers exceptional cross-field passes. If I tried that, I'd probably dislocate my hip... It's amazing that he's 40, but he could play until he's 45 or even 46.”

Milan hope that will be the case, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Modric will “make his decision at the end of the current campaign, based on his motivation and physical condition”.

Modric has said of his reasons for linking up with Milan, with a new challenge being sought after winning just about everything in Madrid: “It wasn’t easy. I spent almost half my life there. I arrived at 27 and left at almost 40. At a club that doesn’t tolerate mediocrity, staying that long is incredible.

“I think I joined a club very close to Madrid in reputation and history. It was the ideal situation for me. When the Milan opportunity came, I knew it was the right one. People welcomed me phenomenally, inside and outside the club. You feel at every step that Milan is a historic giant.”