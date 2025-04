This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Revealed: How selling Kingsley Coman to Arsenal & raising €70m could make or break Bayern Munich's pursuit of Real Madrid & Man City-linked Florian Wirtz K. Coman F. Wirtz Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen Arsenal Premier League Bundesliga Transfers Selling Kingsley Coman to Arsenal could play a key factor in Bayern Munich's pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Coman linked with Arsenal move

Bayern also determined to sign Wirtz

Coman's sale could help facilitate Wirtz operation Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱