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Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr demands La Liga referees protect standout players
Vinicius calls for better officiating standards
Vinicius has voiced his concerns regarding the treatment of flair players in Spanish football, urging referees to do more to shield those who entertain the crowds. Speaking after a chaotic 4-3 Champions League win over Roma, the Brazilian pointed to his own disciplinary record as evidence of a systemic issue. He noted that despite being the target of frequent physical challenges, he often finds himself the one being penalised by officials.
"I’ve seen a statistic that says I’ve been fouled 500 times, resulting in five red cards and I don’t know how many yellows – and the yellows are always for Vini. I don’t get it. We have to defend players who stand out, like Lamine at Barcelona or Julián at Atletico," the winger stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.
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Costly red mist seals heavy suspension
Vinicius finds himself at the center of severe fallout after a fiery sequence of events during Madrid’s clash against Villarreal ended in his dismissal. The Brazilian forward lost his composure after pulling opponent Nathan Saliba’s hair, sparking an initial red card that quickly spiraled into further hostility. Rather than departing quietly, Vinicius aggressively confronted referee Isidro Diaz de Mera, brushed past teammate Endrick’s attempts to calm him down, and shoved a LaLiga employee aside near the VAR monitor. Circulating video footage captured him continuing his furious outburst as he stormed down the Bernabeu tunnel, sealing a night marked by frustration and disciplinary breaches.
The Spanish football federation responded decisively, handing Vinicius a four-match suspension that deals a major personal and competitive setback to the forward. The committee divided the sanction evenly: two games for the altercation with Saliba and two games for his aggressive behavior toward the referee. As a result of the ban, the winger is barred from LaLiga action until after the November international break, completely ruling him out of several key fixtures—none more significant than the high-stakes Clasico clash against Barcelona.
Endrick defends his teammate
Endrick also jumped to his defence, claiming that the league's disciplinary bodies are specifically targeting the winger. Speaking to Movistar Plus+, Endrick criticized the sanction as "unbelievable" and "crazy," asserting that Vinícius is being unfairly targeted. While a straight dismissal typically warrants a standard two-game ban, Endrick noted that the squad internally braced for a harsher outcome because of an ongoing pattern of scrutiny against the Brazilian winger.
"We knew it had to be a two-match ban because of a straight red card, but deep down we knew it wasn't going to be just two, because what they're doing to 'Vini' is unbelievable, crazy, and there's no way around it. Instead of two matches, they've given him four. They're going to come after 'Vini,' but he's a strong guy, always working hard, fighting against everything. He's going to be strong, and when he comes back, he's going to come back in great shape," he said.
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Reflecting on a difficult night against Roma
On the pitch, Vinicius struggled to exert his usual influence as Madrid fell behind 3-1 before mounting a sensational late comeback. The forward was visibly frustrated when his number came up on the fourth official’s board, but he was quick to praise the impact of the substitutes, including Endrick and Carlos Espi, who managed to turn the tide in the Spanish side's favour.
"It’s normal; I was annoyed after being substituted because I always want to perform well and help the team. The substitutions changed the team. Endrick changed the dynamic and was the best on the pitch. And Carlos came on for just a few minutes but scored. I’m annoyed with myself for not being at my best. In the end, Vini always comes back, and I have no doubt that I’ll be back too," Vinicius noted.
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