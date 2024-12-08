Getty Images SportJack McRaeKylian Mbappe breaks silence on Stockholm hotel rape allegations as Real Madrid superstar speaks out about trip SwedenK. MbappeReal MadridLaLigaReal Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has explained he is "not concerned" about rape allegations made against him in Stockholm.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRape allegations have been made against MbappeMbappe says he is "not concerned" by the allegationsFrance star's representatives deny the allegationsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱